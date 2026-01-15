$43.180.08
What will happen to food basket prices - expert's answer
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
State of emergency in energy: what it means
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Fuel price hike expected by end of January: expert names reasons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 286 views

Fuel market expert Serhiy Kuyun predicts a rise in fuel prices by the end of January. This is due to the increase in exchange rates and world oil prices.

Fuel price hike expected by end of January: expert names reasons

Fuel prices are expected to rise by the end of January. This was stated at a briefing by fuel market expert Serhiy Kuyun, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, in December, oil prices fell to $60 per barrel. This is the lowest mark that has been throughout the year. This, in turn, lowered purchase prices, which made the excise tax increase unnoticeable.

However, since the beginning of the year, we have seen an increase in the exchange rate and an increase in world oil prices. Now we have a rise in wholesale purchase prices. For now, the market is holding up, but we should expect a price increase in January. This is influenced by the rising exchange rate and the world oil price, which is already $65 per barrel.

- said Kuyun.

According to the expert, prices for arctic fuel are rising. At the same time, the volume of consumption of so-called "generator" fuel has increased by about 10%, to about 70-80 thousand tons per month. However, this does not affect the price.

Julia Shramko

EconomyAuto
Energy
Power outage