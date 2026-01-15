Fuel price hike expected by end of January: expert names reasons

Fuel prices are expected to rise by the end of January. This was stated at a briefing by fuel market expert Serhiy Kuyun, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, in December, oil prices fell to $60 per barrel. This is the lowest mark that has been throughout the year. This, in turn, lowered purchase prices, which made the excise tax increase unnoticeable.

However, since the beginning of the year, we have seen an increase in the exchange rate and an increase in world oil prices. Now we have a rise in wholesale purchase prices. For now, the market is holding up, but we should expect a price increase in January. This is influenced by the rising exchange rate and the world oil price, which is already $65 per barrel. - said Kuyun.

According to the expert, prices for arctic fuel are rising. At the same time, the volume of consumption of so-called "generator" fuel has increased by about 10%, to about 70-80 thousand tons per month. However, this does not affect the price.

