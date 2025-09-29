Fuel crisis threatens safety of Zaporizhzhia NPP - National Resistance Center

On the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, the safety of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is under threat due to a fuel crisis. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

Details

The cooling systems of the ZNPP operate on diesel generators. However, Russian occupiers cannot ensure their full operation due to a fuel crisis and logistical chaos.

The depletion of diesel reserves could lead to a shutdown of cooling, overheating of reactors, and melting of nuclear fuel, the Center for National Resistance reported. They added that instead of security guarantees, Russia is blackmailing the world with a nuclear catastrophe – for this, the Kremlin uses the plant as a military base and a tool of pressure.

Recall

As reported by The Guardian, external power supply to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was cut off for more than three days.