Fuel crisis continues in occupied territories of Ukraine: gas stations empty, prices rising - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

A severe fuel shortage persists in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, leading to a fuel collapse. Gas stations are empty, and prices are rapidly increasing, despite statements from the occupation authorities about "stabilization."

Fuel crisis continues in occupied territories of Ukraine: gas stations empty, prices rising - CNS

The Russian "authorities" in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories claim to have "stabilized" life, but in reality there is still a severe fuel shortage. The situation has escalated into a real fuel collapse, hitting the pockets and opportunities of the local population. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, writes UNN.

Details

Fuel is distributed on a residual basis. At many gas stations, certain brands of gasoline are unavailable for 4-5 days, people drive from station to station and often return empty-handed.

- the CNS report says.

The deficit is accompanied by a sharp increase in prices. For residents, this means more expensive trips, reduced opportunities for work, and increased difficulty in solving everyday problems.

Occupiers brought a batch of medics from Kalmykia to the temporarily occupied territories due to a shortage of local personnel - CNS21.09.25, 00:26 • 5956 views

The occupation administrations are trying to create the appearance of control over the situation with targeted "supplies." However, there is still no systemic solution to the problem, nor are there real sources of stable supply.

Recall

Earlier, the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reported that a fuel shortage had affected at least 20 regions of Russia, including the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia had counted on a fuel crisis in Ukraine, but now it is facing a gasoline shortage itself. 

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine