Russian medics have once again been brought to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT). This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that local doctors refuse to cooperate with the enemy and are leaving the region.

In the TOT, there is a constant shortage of medicines, personnel, grain, fuel, and water. The occupiers are trying to patch up problems selectively to hide the true scale. - the report says.

The CNR clarified that this time, doctors from Kalmykia arrived in the TOT.

"They falsify children's examinations before forced 'rehabilitation' and turn civilian hospitals into military hospitals for Russian soldiers," the CNR added.

Recall

Earlier, the CNR reported a critical shortage of medical personnel in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, reaching 30-40%. Even rotations of Russian medics do not solve the problem, as resources are directed to serving military groups.

Medical graduates from the Russian Federation are required to work for 3 years in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - CNS