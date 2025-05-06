$41.600.11
Medical graduates from the Russian Federation are required to work for 3 years in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4162 views

In Russia, medical graduates are forced to work for three years in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Refusal will lead to mobilization or a fine.

In Russia, medical school graduates are forcibly sent to work in the occupied territories of Ukraine for three years. Refusal is punishable by mobilization or a fine. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), writes UNN.

Details

The Russian Federation has a new forced "reform." Medical graduates are forced to work for three years in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Refusal is punishable by mobilization or a fine three times the cost of training.

This is not "help", but an attempt to patch the hole in the broken medical system in the temporarily occupied territories. There are no doctors, equipment or medicines there. And their "rural doctors" cannot be lured there - so now they are sent by force. This is another indication that the Russian world is poverty, coercion and cynicism.

- the statement said.

Let us remind you

As UNN wrote earlier, about 30 medical students from Yakutia were sent to the occupied territory of Donetsk region due to a shortage of doctors. The local population has limited access to medical care, as priority is given to citizens of the terrorist country.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
Ukraine
