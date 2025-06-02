Frosts damaged corn and spring wheat, but there is no threat to food security - farmer

Due to spring frosts and drought, winter rape, as well as corn and spring wheat, were most affected. However, there are no threats to the country's food security.

This was announced during a briefing by the Deputy Chairman of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council, Denys Marchuk, reports UNN.

According to him, the spring drought and frosts negatively affected not only fruit trees, but also grain crops. Winter rape was the most affected, as well as corn and spring wheat.

If we look at the grain group, winter rape was the most affected, because it bloomed earlier. But if we look at early crops, both corn and spring wheat were affected. In addition, producers made changes, and it was partially possible to preserve, someone sowed other crops, - Marchuk explained.

According to him, despite the economic losses for agricultural producers, there is no threat to the country's food security.

It is economically lost for the economy, but this will not affect the overall food security, - he emphasized.

Consequences of drought and frost in Ukraine: crop losses of fruits in some places reach 100%