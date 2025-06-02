Consequences of drought and frost in Ukraine: crop losses of fruits in some places reach 100%

$41.530.00
47.070.27
ukenru
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: Russian media announce the third round "in a while"
01:22 PM • 15768 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: Russian media announce the third round "in a while"

01:07 PM • 24505 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

11:49 AM • 47125 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 113622 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 136382 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 193859 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 209662 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 120921 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 277074 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 192117 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
4.2m/s
43%
750mm
Popular news

Special Operation "Web": The first satellite images of the "Belaya" airbase after the attack have been published

June 2, 05:57 AM • 142283 views

Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news

June 2, 06:58 AM • 54649 views

Special operation "Spiderweb": in NSDC CCD reported on the destruction of at least 13 Russian aircraft

June 2, 07:10 AM • 37635 views

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 64675 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia with the participation of Turkey have started in Istanbul - MFA

11:45 AM • 50568 views
Publications

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

11:49 AM • 47125 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 277074 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 322144 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 335383 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 340634 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Rustem Umerov

John Healey

Oleh Syniehubov

Actual places

Ukraine

Istanbul

Turkey

Kyiv

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 65434 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 112004 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 192117 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 133877 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 164568 views
Actual

Kalibr (missile family)

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Brent Crude

Fox News

Consequences of drought and frost in Ukraine: crop losses of fruits in some places reach 100%

Kyiv • UNN

 • 700 views

Drought and frost have led to significant losses of fruit crops in Ukraine, especially stone fruits. Losses of apricots reach 100% in some farms, prices will increase by 30%.

Consequences of drought and frost in Ukraine: crop losses of fruits in some places reach 100%

Fruit stone trees suffered the most due to natural disasters. But not all - if the situation with apricots is complicated, then with cherries, it is up to 50%.

UNN reports with reference to a briefing by the Deputy Head of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council, Denys Marchuk.

Details

The Ukrainian harvest is losing due to relative drought and frost. Fruit stone trees suffered the most. According to Denys Marchuk, a representative of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council:

In some farms, losses are 100%, especially if we are talking about apricots and peaches.

But according to the expert, in the case of cherries, it is about 30-50% of losses in farms.

Pears and apples were partially affected, he said.

So we are talking about rising prices.

On average, this category of products may become more expensive by more than 30% compared to last year

- Marchuk said.

He added that hopes to balance the situation through imports were not justified.

I would even like to hope for imports, which could partially balance the price position, but the situation is such that there were frosts almost all over Eastern Europe, and those potential importers who could bring to the territory of Ukraine also lost

- the expert said.

Recall

April frosts hit apricots the most, and peach prices may rise by 20-25% in the summer. There are also losses in the blueberry and apple harvest.

According to the State Statistics Service, consumer inflation in Ukraine accelerated to 15.1% in April. Pork and fruits rose in price the most.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyAgronomy newsWeather and environment
Ukraine
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9