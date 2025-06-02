Consequences of drought and frost in Ukraine: crop losses of fruits in some places reach 100%

Fruit stone trees suffered the most due to natural disasters. But not all - if the situation with apricots is complicated, then with cherries, it is up to 50%.

UNN reports with reference to a briefing by the Deputy Head of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council, Denys Marchuk.

Details

The Ukrainian harvest is losing due to relative drought and frost. Fruit stone trees suffered the most. According to Denys Marchuk, a representative of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council:

In some farms, losses are 100%, especially if we are talking about apricots and peaches.

But according to the expert, in the case of cherries, it is about 30-50% of losses in farms.

Pears and apples were partially affected, he said.

So we are talking about rising prices.

On average, this category of products may become more expensive by more than 30% compared to last year - Marchuk said.

He added that hopes to balance the situation through imports were not justified.

I would even like to hope for imports, which could partially balance the price position, but the situation is such that there were frosts almost all over Eastern Europe, and those potential importers who could bring to the territory of Ukraine also lost - the expert said.

Recall

April frosts hit apricots the most, and peach prices may rise by 20-25% in the summer. There are also losses in the blueberry and apple harvest.

According to the State Statistics Service, consumer inflation in Ukraine accelerated to 15.1% in April. Pork and fruits rose in price the most.