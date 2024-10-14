Frost and strong wind on Mount Pip Ivan in the Carpathians: photo
Kyiv • UNN
On the morning of October 14, clouds, limited visibility and frost were recorded on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirsky. The air temperature is -3°C, southwest wind of 17 m/s.
On the morning of October 14, it is windy and cold on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirsky in the Carpathians, UNN writes citing the Chornohirsky Mountain Search and Rescue post on Facebook.
