Rains with wind and sleet in the Carpathians: weather forecast for today
Kyiv • UNN
Rains are expected in parts of Ukraine today. Wind in some places with gusts up to 15-20 m/s. The temperature will be 8-19° in the daytime, warmer in the south. This was reported to UNN by the Ukrainian Weather Center.
Details
According to weather forecasters, on October 14, there will be moderate rains at night in Ukraine, except in the south, and light rains during the day in Volyn, Rivne, northern and eastern regions, with no precipitation in the rest of the country.
West wind, southeast wind in the eastern regions, 7-12 m/s, at night in the eastern regions, during the day in the western, Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions gusts of 15-20 m/s.
The temperature is 3-8°C at night, 8-13°C during the day, and 7-12°C at night and 14-19°C during the day in the south of the country.
In the highlands of the Carpathians, light wet snow at night, no precipitation during the day, temperatures at night from 4° C to 1° C, during the day 2-7° C.
In Kyiv region
Moderate rain at night, light rain during the day. West wind, 7-12 m/s. Temperature at night 3-8° Celsius, during the day 8-13° Celsius, in Kyiv 6-8° Celsius at night, during the day 10-12° Celsius.