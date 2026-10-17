Frontline soldiers will receive a new field ration: what it will contain

Photo: mod.gov.ua

Ukrainian military personnel carrying out combat missions directly on the line of contact will be able to receive an updated field food pack. The new field ration was developed taking into account proposals from the service members themselves. The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine reports this, according to UNN.

Details

"Ukrainian soldiers on the front line will receive a new field ration developed taking their proposals into account. The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the relevant amendments to the standards for the daily field food pack on the initiative of the Ministry of Defence," the post reads.

Which military personnel will receive the new field ration

According to the available information, the alternative field food pack is intended for certain categories of military personnel of the Armed Forces and the State Special Transport Service who participate in combat operations directly on the line of contact.

During the development of the new ration, the results of a survey in the "Army+" app were taken into account. More than 60,000 military personnel took part in the survey and expressed their preferences regarding the composition of the field ration, ready-made meals and other food products for use in field conditions.

"Together with my team, we processed the requests and implemented the most popular proposals from the service members. The rations have become more comprehensive: more ready-made meals and fewer small individual items," said Deputy Minister of Defence Mstyslav Banik.

What the alternative daily field ration contains

The updated field ration will not replace but rather serve as an alternative to the daily field food pack — Standard No. 15.

The enhanced field ration for defenders includes:

two separate rations instead of one daily field food pack;

flameless heaters;

ready-made meals in retort packaging;

water purification tablets.

In addition to the rations, bottled drinking water will be issued at a rate of 1.5 litres per day, and from 1 June to 1 September — 3 litres.

"We removed the biscuits and added special flameless heaters, water purification tablets, as well as dried fruit, chocolate and nuts. This increased the calorie content by almost 15%," Mstyslav Banik noted.

According to available data, the combined calorie content of the first and second rations is 4,100 kcal, while the difference in calorie content compared with standard field rations is 600 kcal. The Defence Procurement Agency of the DOT of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine will purchase the alternative food packs in accordance with the new standards.

Reminder

In Ukraine, military personnel who observe Islamic or Jewish dietary laws now have access to halal and kosher field rations. The new specifications take religious requirements and product quality into account.