From October 22, the temperature will become more comfortable: the Ukrainian Weather Center told when to expect warming
Kyiv • UNN
Starting October 22, the temperature is expected to rise in Ukraine. Night temperatures will be +2...+8°C, daytime temperatures will be 11-16°C, and weather without precipitation is expected until October 30.
The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center predicts warming in Ukraine starting October 22. Night temperatures are expected to rise to +2...+8°C, and daytime temperatures will reach 11-16°C. This was stated by Natalia Ptukha, a spokeswoman for the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, during a briefing, UNN reports .
Starting in the third decade of October, we may see a rise in temperature, and from about October 22, there will be a change in the configuration of baric formations in Ukraine and a change in air masses. This change will not be strong, but there will be no frosts, and if there are, it will be localized
According to her, the night temperature will remain at +2 degrees Celsius and up to +8 degrees.
“The daytime temperature will be more comfortable and this warming will be from 11 to 16 degrees Celsius during the daytime starting from October 22. According to our experts, this temperature will last until the middle of the third decade, and at least until October 30, the weather will be without precipitation,” she added.
Over the next two nights, Ukraine is expected to experience intense frosts due to the influence of an anticyclone from the northern latitudes.