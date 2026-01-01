Customs payment rules for citizens have changed in Ukraine

$42.390.17
December 31, 08:23 PM
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
December 31, 10:12 AM
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
December 31, 10:05 AM
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
December 31, 10:03 AM
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Popular news
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of wounded increased to five December 31, 09:59 PM
On New Year's Eve, the enemy attacks with Shaheds: several explosions heard in Odesa December 31, 10:21 PM
Attack on Odesa region on New Year's Eve: enemy struck energy infrastructure December 31, 11:07 PM
"Dancing with the Stars": winners announced December 31, 11:33 PM
Lutsk attacked by enemy UAVs on New Year's Eve 12:38 AM
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026? December 31, 04:46 PM
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosen December 30, 11:23 AM
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of Odrex December 30, 10:14 AM
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who last December 30, 09:46 AM
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026 12:07 AM
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect it January 1, 12:00 AM
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026? December 31, 04:46 PM
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years together December 31, 03:46 PM
Warner Bros. plans to reject Paramount's latest offer despite Ellison's guarantees - FT December 31, 12:49 PM
The New York Times

Customs payment rules for citizens have changed in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

The Customs Service reports that a new procedure for paying customs duties when clearing goods under a single administrative document is coming into force.

Customs payment rules for citizens have changed in Ukraine

From today, a new procedure for paying customs duties when clearing goods under a single administrative document comes into force. The corresponding amendments to the Ministry of Finance Order No. 898 were officially published on December 31. The main innovation is the transition to a single treasury account of the State Customs Service instead of the deposit accounts of individual customs offices. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Previously, citizens had to transfer funds to the account of a specific customs office where clearance was planned. Now, advance payments, particularly for importing vehicles, will be credited to the general account of the State Customs Service.

Admission procedure to universities in 2026 'rewritten': Ministry of Education and Science revealed main proposed changes 30.12.25, 16:15

This will allow goods owners to freely choose any customs post for control without being tied to the place of payment.

Technical features of the transition period

Due to the end of the budget year and the regulatory work of the State Treasury Service, the information exchange service for the single account is temporarily disconnected until January 1, 2026, inclusive.

Actual accounting of funds, crediting of payments, and formation of write-off documents will begin on January 2, 2026. Citizens should take this technical pause into account when planning customs clearance of goods in the first days of the new year.

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the Rada's decision to postpone the full launch of eExcise for 10 months 27.12.25, 01:12

Stepan Haftko

SocietyEconomy
State Customs Service of Ukraine
State Tax Service of Ukraine
Ministry of Finance of Ukraine