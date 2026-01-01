Customs payment rules for citizens have changed in Ukraine

From today, a new procedure for paying customs duties when clearing goods under a single administrative document comes into force. The corresponding amendments to the Ministry of Finance Order No. 898 were officially published on December 31. The main innovation is the transition to a single treasury account of the State Customs Service instead of the deposit accounts of individual customs offices. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Previously, citizens had to transfer funds to the account of a specific customs office where clearance was planned. Now, advance payments, particularly for importing vehicles, will be credited to the general account of the State Customs Service.

This will allow goods owners to freely choose any customs post for control without being tied to the place of payment.

Technical features of the transition period

Due to the end of the budget year and the regulatory work of the State Treasury Service, the information exchange service for the single account is temporarily disconnected until January 1, 2026, inclusive.

Actual accounting of funds, crediting of payments, and formation of write-off documents will begin on January 2, 2026. Citizens should take this technical pause into account when planning customs clearance of goods in the first days of the new year.

