The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the Rada's decision to postpone the full launch of eExcise for 10 months

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has postponed the mandatory use of the electronic system for alcohol and tobacco circulation from January 1, 2026, to November 1, 2026. This decision provides businesses and the state with additional time to transition to new digital administration tools.

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the Rada's decision to postpone the full launch of eExcise for 10 months

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on Friday, December 26, adopted a resolution which, in accordance with the law signed by the President a few days ago, postpones the entry into force of government acts on the introduction of an electronic system for the circulation of alcoholic beverages, tobacco products and liquids for electronic cigarettes (eExcise). This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

This decision provides businesses and the state with additional time for a smooth transition to new digital administration tools. New start date: the mandatory use of the electronic system and electronic excise stamps has been postponed from January 1, 2026, to November 1, 2026.

- the agency reported. 

According to the release, the testing period for the system's software has been extended until October 11, 2026, inclusive.

Regarding paper stamps, from January 1, 2026, until the full launch of the system, businesses will be able to continue ordering and using paper excise tax stamps, which guarantees continuity of production and trade.

It is noted that the deadline for returning paper stamps to the seller has been postponed to May 1, 2027.

In addition, as noted in the release, the updated resolution also introduces an additional print quality standard for the electronic stamp. Now the graphic element (DataMatrix code) can comply with grade B according to ISO/IEC 29158, whereas previously only grade 2 according to ISO/IEC 15415 was required, thus expanding the technical capabilities for applying the marking.

"The changes will allow completing the technical setup of the system, ensuring stable excise tax revenues, and fulfilling legal requirements without creating operational risks for legal businesses," the ministry's post reads.

Recall

It was previously reported that the Verkhovna Rada extended the testing period for the eExcise system until October 12, 2026. The system is expected to be launched on November 1, 2026, giving businesses 10 months for testing.

Fedorov on working on excis: we plan to launch the system in 202603.06.24, 15:58 • 21978 views

Vita Zelenetska

EconomyPolitics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Ministry of Finance of Ukraine