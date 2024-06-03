Fedorov on working on excis: we plan to launch the system in 2026

Deputy prime minister and head of the Ministry of Digital Development Mikhail Fedorov told details about the work on excise tax and added that they plan to launch the system in 2026, reports UNN.

Fedorov noted that excis is a digital tool for combating the shadow market of alcohol and tobacco.

According to him, in 2022, Ukraine lost more than 27 billion hryvnias due to non-payment of taxes on these goods. The losses are simply unrealistic.

If you are interested, we have launched a separate website (https://e-excise.org.ua/), where you can find out all the details about the project, what stage it is at, in general, the roadmap, as well as see the benefits for business, the state and society. There is all the information about the reform. Now the team is completing the work of the excess for the implementation of excis. We plan to launch the system in 2026 - said the head of the Ministry of Digital Development.

He also added that the excise tax will replace the good old paper excise stamp with an electronic one with a DataMatrix code. It can be easily scanned through the action and checked if the product is legal. And, of course, you can complain if you put something suspicious.