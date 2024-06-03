ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Fedorov on working on excis: we plan to launch the system in 2026

Fedorov on working on excis: we plan to launch the system in 2026

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21848 views

Ukraine plans to launch an electronic excise tax system in 2026 to combat the shadow alcohol and tobacco market, which in 2022 led to losses of more than UAH 27 billion due to non-payment of taxes.

Deputy prime minister and head of the Ministry of Digital Development Mikhail Fedorov told details about the work on excise tax and added that they plan to launch the system in 2026, reports UNN

Details

Fedorov noted that excis is a digital tool for combating the shadow market of alcohol and tobacco.

According to him, in 2022, Ukraine lost more than 27 billion hryvnias due to non-payment of taxes on these goods. The losses are simply unrealistic.

One step closer to eAccounting: Ukraine develops technical requirements for the system19.04.24, 20:39 • 23354 views

If you are interested, we have launched a separate website (https://e-excise.org.ua/), where you can find out all the details about the project, what stage it is at, in general, the roadmap, as well as see the benefits for business, the state and society. There is all the information about the reform. Now the team is completing the work of the excess for the implementation of excis. We plan to launch the system in 2026 

- said the head of the Ministry of Digital Development.

Add

He also added that the excise tax will replace the good old paper excise stamp with an electronic one with a DataMatrix code. It can be easily scanned through the action and checked if the product is legal. And, of course, you can complain if you put something suspicious.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPoliticsTechnologies
mykhailo-fedorovMikhail Fedorov
ukraineUkraine

