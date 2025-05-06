Friedrich Merz will definitely not be able to become Chancellor today: there will be no second round on May 6 - BILD

There will be no second round of voting in the Bundestag on Tuesday, May 6. This means that Friedrich Merz will definitely not be able to become Chancellor on this day. The leader of the Alternative for Germany party, Alice Weidel, is demanding the resignation of Friedrich Merz after the election failure. This is reported by UNN with reference to BILD.

Details

According to the publication, relying on information from the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, there will be no second round of voting today. This is also confirmed by the Secretary General of the CDU, Carsten Linnemann.

The elections were secret, but in the SPD parliamentary group, the failure of Friedrich Merz in the election of the chancellor is not explained by his own ranks.

We expect full approval. No one was absent – said a source close to the leader of the parliamentary group, Lars Klingbeil, on the eve of the elections.

Earlier, the possible refusal to vote for Merz was explained by dissatisfaction with the power of the SPD leader, who, on the eve of the elections, agreed with the CDU/CSU on the formation of the German government.

According to the publication, the leader of the Alternative for Germany party, Alice Weidel, demands the resignation of Friedrich Merz after the election failure. At the same time, she advocates holding new elections.

This is a good day for Germany - said Tino Chrupalla, a member of the right-wing Alternative for Germany party.

Let us remind you

Earlier, UNN wrote that the first round of elections for the new Chancellor took place in Germany on May 6. Friedrich Merz, the leader of the CDU/CSU bloc, failed to get a majority of votes and was not elected the new Chancellor of Germany. Merz lacked 6 votes to be elected.