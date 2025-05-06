Friedrich Merz will definitely not be able to become Chancellor today: there will be no second round on May 6 - BILD

$41.600.11
Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany
08:22 AM • 12233 views

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

07:11 AM • 19394 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

05:57 AM • 42145 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

04:48 AM • 28593 views

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

04:00 AM • 29996 views

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

May 5, 02:12 PM • 52639 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 125175 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

May 5, 06:29 AM • 192116 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

May 5, 06:08 AM • 191974 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 177457 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

In Hungary, treasures dating back 3,400 years were discovered on an extinct volcano

May 5, 11:26 PM • 24852 views

Drones attacked Moscow at night: what is known about the consequences

May 5, 11:52 PM • 33386 views

"There will be no offensive today": Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters thwarted an attempt by the occupiers to advance in the Pokrovsk direction

May 6, 02:03 AM • 25720 views

A missile ship with "Calibers" has left the Black Sea - Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

May 6, 03:22 AM • 28725 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

05:16 AM • 24384 views
What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

05:57 AM • 42145 views

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

May 5, 01:53 PM • 90760 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
May 5, 06:29 AM • 192116 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
May 5, 06:08 AM • 191974 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 240059 views
Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

09:05 AM • 2482 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

05:59 AM • 10298 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

05:16 AM • 24569 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 17333 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 81715 views
Friedrich Merz will definitely not be able to become Chancellor today: there will be no second round on May 6 - BILD

Kyiv • UNN

 154 views

Friedrich Merz failed to become the Chancellor of Germany, the second round of voting will not take place. AfD leader Alice Weidel demands Merz's resignation and the holding of new elections.

Friedrich Merz will definitely not be able to become Chancellor today: there will be no second round on May 6 - BILD

There will be no second round of voting in the Bundestag on Tuesday, May 6. This means that Friedrich Merz will definitely not be able to become Chancellor on this day. The leader of the Alternative for Germany party, Alice Weidel, is demanding the resignation of Friedrich Merz after the election failure. This is reported by UNN with reference to BILD.

Details

According to the publication, relying on information from the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, there will be no second round of voting today. This is also confirmed by the Secretary General of the CDU, Carsten Linnemann.

The elections were secret, but in the SPD parliamentary group, the failure of Friedrich Merz in the election of the chancellor is not explained by his own ranks.

We expect full approval. No one was absent

– said a source close to the leader of the parliamentary group, Lars Klingbeil, on the eve of the elections.

Earlier, the possible refusal to vote for Merz was explained by dissatisfaction with the power of the SPD leader, who, on the eve of the elections, agreed with the CDU/CSU on the formation of the German government.

According to the publication, the leader of the Alternative for Germany party, Alice Weidel, demands the resignation of Friedrich Merz after the election failure. At the same time, she advocates holding new elections.

This is a good day for Germany

- said Tino Chrupalla, a member of the right-wing Alternative for Germany party.

Let us remind you

Earlier, UNN wrote that the first round of elections for the new Chancellor took place in Germany on May 6. Friedrich Merz, the leader of the CDU/CSU bloc, failed to get a majority of votes and was not elected the new Chancellor of Germany. Merz lacked 6 votes to be elected.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Friedrich Merz
Germany
