French police detained a citizen of Ukraine and russia with explosives in a hotel

A 26-year-old citizen of Ukraine and the russian federation was arrested in France on charges of terrorism. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

French police have detained a 26-year-old russian Ukrainian (a man with dual citizenship) after an explosion that occurred in a hotel room north of Paris near the airport.

According to the information, after the explosion, the man received serious burns and was treated.

However, during a further search of his hotel room, the police found products and materials that are intended for the manufacture of explosive devices.

It is worth noting that neither the Ukrainian nor russian embassies in Paris responded to a request for comment on the arrest of a Russian Ukrainian who blew himself up in a hotel near the city.

France, preparing for the Olympics, is in a state of maximum readiness in the face of acute geopolitical tensions caused by the war in Ukraine and the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

