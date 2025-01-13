ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 11784 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 138029 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122269 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130334 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131015 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165683 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109763 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159832 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104321 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113899 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Macron urged Europe to abandon "happy vassalization" towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 71362 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124035 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122475 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 65688 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

06:35 PM • 80079 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 138030 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 165684 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 159833 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 187814 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 177166 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122475 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124035 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140906 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132700 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150109 views
French Transport Minister under investigation: what is he suspected of

French Transport Minister under investigation: what is he suspected of

 • 22498 views

French Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot is suspected of misappropriation of public funds and other financial crimes. The National Financial Prosecutor's Office conducted searches at his home and the town hall of Le Cannet.

The French Minister of Transport and former senator from the "Republicans" party, Philippe Tabarot, is under investigation on suspicion of misappropriation of public funds. This was reported by BFMTV on Monday, January 13, according to UNN.

Philippe Tabarot is suspected by the National Financial Prosecutor's Office of the country of "misuse of public funds", "unlawful receipt of interest" and "concealment of both crimes".

This investigation, initiated by the National Financial Prosecutor's Office, followed a report by the Higher Authority for Transparency in Public Life dated July 29, 2021.

On November 30, 2022, a search was carried out at the home of Philippe Tabarot and in the town hall of Le Cannet. The preliminary investigation is still ongoing.

Recall

Bashar al-Assad, the former Syrian dictator who fled to Moscow after the overthrow of the regime, was named "Corruption Person of the Year 2024" by the OCCRP investigative journalism consortium.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
franceFrance

