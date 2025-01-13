French Transport Minister under investigation: what is he suspected of

The French Minister of Transport and former senator from the "Republicans" party, Philippe Tabarot, is under investigation on suspicion of misappropriation of public funds. This was reported by BFMTV on Monday, January 13, according to UNN.

Philippe Tabarot is suspected by the National Financial Prosecutor's Office of the country of "misuse of public funds", "unlawful receipt of interest" and "concealment of both crimes".

This investigation, initiated by the National Financial Prosecutor's Office, followed a report by the Higher Authority for Transparency in Public Life dated July 29, 2021.

On November 30, 2022, a search was carried out at the home of Philippe Tabarot and in the town hall of Le Cannet. The preliminary investigation is still ongoing.

