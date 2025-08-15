Free school meals: the Ministry of Education and Science explained which grades are eligible

$41.450.06
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meeting
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Syzran Refinery under attack by unknown drones: over 10 explosions heard
Sudden downpour in the Himalayas: at least 46 dead, over 200 missing
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on August 15: where to expect up to +35°C
In the Pokrovsk direction - a third of the battles on the front: map from the General Staff
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipes
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipes
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
Free school meals: the Ministry of Education and Science explained which grades are eligible

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3202 views

Starting in September, students in grades 1-4 across Ukraine and grades 5-11 in frontline regions will receive free meals. The government has allocated almost UAH 780 million to support the program.

Free school meals: the Ministry of Education and Science explained which grades are eligible

From September, meals at school will be free for primary school students, and for 5-11 grade students in general secondary education institutions in frontline regions. This was announced by Minister of Education Oksen Lisovyi on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.

Details

Lisovyi commented on which grades and regions free student meals apply to.

Providing meals, including free meals, is part of the school nutrition reform, which began even before the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation. In wartime conditions, it has gained even greater importance.

- said Lisovyi.

The Minister noted that the first stage was to provide free meals for children in grades 1-4.

In parallel with the provision and allocation of state subventions, state funds for children's nutrition, school canteens and food blocks are being modernized, and the infrastructure of hubs for training cooks based on vocational schools and colleges is being developed. This is a large systemic effort. Today we are talking exclusively about the funds we allocate specifically for providing meals.

- Lisovyi said.

Therefore, according to him, grades 1-4 are the first stage, and now the transition to the second stage is underway - free meals for grades 5-11.

But we prioritize grades 5-11 for frontline regions. Thus, in frontline regions, children studying in person from grades 5 to 11 (in frontline regions - ed.) will receive free meals. And grades 1-4 throughout Ukraine.

- Lisovyi explained.

Funding for free meals

The Minister stated that funds were provided for the beginning of the academic year, and now the Cabinet of Ministers has additionally allocated almost UAH 800 million.

These funds will allow us to ensure the start of the academic year. Additional funds are provided in the amendments to the state budget for 2025. Almost UAH 800 million will provide meals for grades 1-4 throughout Ukraine and grades 5-11 in frontline territories for the first month; funds will be distributed to communities until the end of the year.

- Lisovyi said.

The Cabinet of Ministers allocated more than 2.1 million hryvnias to improve the quality of nutrition in schools16.05.25, 15:48 • 3378 views

Addition

The government allocated almost UAH 780 million for free student meals.

Funding will be provided from the remaining educational subvention funds that accumulated in local budget accounts as of the end of 2024 and were transferred to the special fund of the state budget for the Ministry of Education and Science.

These funds will be used to provide free meals for primary school students throughout the country, as well as to organize meals for 5-11 grade students in general secondary education institutions in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv regions.

Anna Murashko

SocietyEducation
Lisovyi Oksen Vasyliovych
Donetsk Oblast
Mykolaiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine