The Cabinet of Ministers allocated more than 2.1 million hryvnias to improve the quality of nutrition in schools

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated more than 2.1 million hryvnias to improve the quality of hot meals for primary school students of general secondary education. This was reported by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk in Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

According to Melnychuk, the Cabinet of Ministers distributed 2 million 186.6 thousand hryvnias in 2025 from the funds received from the UN World Food Program to the account of the Ministry of Education and Science in the National Bank, to the budget program "Subvention from the state budget to local budgets to improve the quality of hot meals for primary school students of general secondary education.

Let us remind you

From September 2025, students in grades 5-11 in the frontline regions will receive free meals in schools. Currently, more than 1.6 million children in grades 1-4 are provided with free lunches.