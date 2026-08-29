France has offered Sweden cooperation in developing a next-generation fighter jet

France is ready to consider cooperation with Sweden on developing a next-generation fighter jet following the collapse of the joint aviation project with Germany and Spain. Politico reports this, citing a representative of the Élysée Palace, UNN writes.

Details

According to the French official, Paris and Stockholm have similar requirements for future combat aircraft. One area of cooperation could be the production of aircraft engines, for which France has its own capabilities.

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The statement came ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Sweden, scheduled for Monday. At the same time, the official stressed that there are currently no formal agreements on jointly developing a fighter jet.

Paris seeks partners after FCAS collapse

The proposal emerged after the termination of the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) project, under which France, Germany and Spain planned to create a next-generation fighter jet. The program faced disagreements between France’s Dassault Aviation and Germany’s Airbus Defence and Space.

Germany had also previously approached Sweden regarding possible cooperation. Sweden’s Saab manufactures Gripen fighter jets, while France’s Dassault produces the Rafale, whose engines are manufactured by France’s Safran.

Sweden is expected to decide on the further development of its combat aviation program by September 2027.

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