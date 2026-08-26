Boeing has signed a long-term framework agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense for the F-15 program called Eagle Crest. The contract runs through 2037, and its ceiling value could reach $131.23 billion. UNN writes about this, citing Defense Express.

Details

The program encompasses far more than simply producing new fighter jets. Eagle Crest includes the production of F-15EX aircraft, systems integration, modernization and upgrades of aircraft, maintenance, the creation of ground infrastructure, as well as comprehensive support for the fighters throughout their service life.

Orders under the framework agreement are planned to be placed through August 24, 2031. At the same time, this period may be extended by another five years if necessary. This means that the program will actually be funded through separate contracts, and the entire announced sum of $131.23 billion will not necessarily be spent.

Boeing has already received the first such contract. It is valued at $343.7 million, and the funds will go toward research and development related to the F-15.

Agreement details

Eagle Crest also has an international scope. The program applies to current and potential foreign F-15 operators. The Pentagon named Japan, Israel, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, and Singapore among them. Poland and Indonesia were listed separately.

The United States is concerned about transferring Patriot technology to Ukraine because it could potentially fall into Russia’s hands

For Poland, this is particularly interesting, as Warsaw is considering the possibility of acquiring F-15EX aircraft, while Boeing has already offered the Polish side even partial localization of production. As for Indonesia, the situation is more complicated: in February 2026, Boeing effectively abandoned its attempts to sell F-15EX aircraft to Jakarta after lengthy negotiations.

At the same time, the agreement itself does not mean that the United States plans to spend $131 billion exclusively on new fighter jets. It is a kind of "umbrella" under which separate orders for aircraft, weapons, modernization, repairs, logistics, and other services may be concluded over the next decade.

Interestingly, the F-15EX is only the latest version of a platform that first took to the air on July 27, 1972. Thus, Eagle Crest effectively extends the life cycle of a fighter that has been in service for more than half a century.

In the Russian Federation, a significant part of the Western aircraft fleet has exhausted its guaranteed service life - GUR