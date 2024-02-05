ukenru
France expresses interest in cooperation with Ukraine in the nuclear sector

France expresses interest in cooperation with Ukraine in the nuclear sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30790 views

France is interested in developing cooperation with Ukraine in the nuclear industry to strengthen energy security and reduce dependence on russia.

France is interested in developing cooperation with Ukraine in the nuclear industry. Such cooperation will strengthen the energy security of Ukraine, France and the whole of Europe by reducing dependence on the russian nuclear industry. This is reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko met with Pierre Elbrun, Special Representative of the President of the French Republic for Relief and Reconstruction of Ukraine. The event was also attended by representatives of the French Development Agency (AFD), the French Treasury, the French Embassy in Ukraine and Deputy Ministers Svitlana Hrynchuk and Yaroslav Demchenkov.

Image

The meeting discussed the difficult situation in the Ukrainian energy sector caused by massive russian attacks on energy infrastructure. Minister Galushchenko said that the enemy had changed its tactics, attacking mainly substations and generating facilities that supply power to industrial regions close to the contact line.

That is why we are continuing our course to create reserves of power equipment to respond quickly to challenges, as well as to decentralize generation. We will be grateful to our partners for their assistance in building up distributed generation capacities, in particular gas turbines, and developing grids

- said Herman Galushchenko.

Pierre Elbrun reaffirmed France's support for Ukraine and expressed interest in developing cooperation in the nuclear industry. The future cooperation will strengthen the energy security of not only both countries, but also the whole of Europe, reducing the dependence of European countries on the russian nuclear industry.

Image

The meeting also focused on ensuring nuclear and radiation safety in connection with the threats posed by the russian occupation of the Zaporizhzhya NPP.

Add

The parties also discussed the details of the implementation of cooperation projects in various energy sectors between French and Ukrainian companies.

Galushchenko welcomed the decision to open a representative office of the French Development Agency in Kyiv.

France summons Russian ambassador amid deaths of French volunteers in Russian strike in Ukraine and spike in disinformation - Reuters

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics

