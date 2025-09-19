Fragments of an enemy UAV fell in several districts of Kyiv, damaging the trolleybus network
Kyiv • UNN
Fragments of an enemy UAV that attacked Kyiv on September 19 fell in several locations of the capital. The trolleybus network was damaged, and there are no preliminary reports of casualties.
Fragments of an enemy UAV that attacked Kyiv on the night of Friday, September 19, fell in several locations of the capital. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv OVA, Timur Tkachenko, informs UNN.
Details
According to him, according to preliminary data, there were no casualties.
We have fragments of a downed UAV falling, presumably in several locations. In particular, on the roadway in the Shevchenkivskyi district. The trolleybus network was damaged.
Earlier, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that, according to preliminary information, the UAV fell and exploded in the Solomianskyi district of the capital.
Recall
On the night of September 19, Kyiv was attacked by enemy drones.
