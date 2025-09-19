$41.190.02
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
05:45 PM • 11118 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 18768 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 29221 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 40223 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 24390 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
September 18, 08:50 AM • 20776 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 32182 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM • 16274 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 50807 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
Fragments of an enemy UAV fell in several districts of Kyiv, damaging the trolleybus network

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

Fragments of an enemy UAV that attacked Kyiv on September 19 fell in several locations of the capital. The trolleybus network was damaged, and there are no preliminary reports of casualties.

Fragments of an enemy UAV fell in several districts of Kyiv, damaging the trolleybus network

Fragments of an enemy UAV that attacked Kyiv on the night of Friday, September 19, fell in several locations of the capital. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv OVA, Timur Tkachenko, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, according to preliminary data, there were no casualties.

We have fragments of a downed UAV falling, presumably in several locations. In particular, on the roadway in the Shevchenkivskyi district. The trolleybus network was damaged.

- wrote Tkachenko.

Earlier, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that, according to preliminary information, the UAV fell and exploded in the Solomianskyi district of the capital.

Recall

On the night of September 19, Kyiv was attacked by enemy drones.

Air defense systems are operating in Kyiv and the region due to an enemy drone attack - OMA16.09.25, 00:48 • 5325 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineKyiv
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv