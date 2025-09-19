Fragments of an enemy UAV fell in several districts of Kyiv, damaging the trolleybus network

Fragments of an enemy UAV that attacked Kyiv on the night of Friday, September 19, fell in several locations of the capital. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv OVA, Timur Tkachenko, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, according to preliminary data, there were no casualties.

We have fragments of a downed UAV falling, presumably in several locations. In particular, on the roadway in the Shevchenkivskyi district. The trolleybus network was damaged. - wrote Tkachenko.

Earlier, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that, according to preliminary information, the UAV fell and exploded in the Solomianskyi district of the capital.

Recall

On the night of September 19, Kyiv was attacked by enemy drones.

Air defense systems are operating in Kyiv and the region due to an enemy drone attack - OMA