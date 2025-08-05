FPV drone strike in Zaporizhzhia: two wounded

Two people were wounded as a result of an enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhia district. This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, a Russian FPV drone struck the village of Bilenke.

A 43-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man were wounded - Fedorov said.

He added that the victims are being provided with all necessary assistance

Recall

On July 28, Russian troops launched an air strike on the Bilenke correctional colony.

Later, the Ministry of Justice clarified that as a result of the Russian air strike on the colony, 16 convicts were killed and 44 were wounded.

