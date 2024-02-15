Fox News: FBI director makes unofficial trip to Israel

FBI Director Christopher Wray made an unofficial trip to Israel, where he attended meetings of local intelligence officials, Fox News reports, UNN reports.

Details

According to the publication, the FBI director met with his colleagues from Israel's Shin Bet counterintelligence and representatives of other intelligence agencies.

He then traveled to Germany for the Munich Security Conference, where he will speak on Thursday. In an interview with the TV channel, he said that the United States is working with all partners to "confront threats, including those from Iran and Hezbollah.

We have learned a lot Wray added about the information collected by the FBI after the events of October 7.

According to him, the FBI's partnership with Israeli colleagues is very important, long-standing and reliable.

