Fox News: FBI director makes unofficial trip to Israel

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Fox News: FBI director makes unofficial trip to Israel

Fox News: FBI director makes unofficial trip to Israel

FBI Director Christopher Wray paid an unofficial visit to Israel, where he met with intelligence officials to discuss countering threats from Iran and Hezbollah.

FBI Director Christopher Wray made an unofficial trip to Israel, where he attended meetings of local intelligence officials, Fox News reports, UNN reports.

Details

According to the publication, the FBI director met with his colleagues from Israel's Shin Bet counterintelligence and representatives of other intelligence agencies.

He then traveled to Germany for the Munich Security Conference, where he will speak on Thursday. In an interview with the TV channel, he said that the United States is working with all partners to "confront threats, including those from Iran and Hezbollah.

We have learned a lot

Wray added about the information collected by the FBI after the events of October 7.

According to him, the FBI's partnership with Israeli colleagues is very important, long-standing and reliable.

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
federal-bureau-of-investigationFederal Bureau of Investigation
foks-niusFox News
germanyGermany
united-statesUnited States
iranIran

