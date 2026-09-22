Fox News, ABC, CBS, CNN and NBC suspended joint coverage of Trump's events due to a ban on the media

Five leading American television networks have agreed to suspend joint coverage of U.S. President Donald Trump’s events after the White House barred journalists from CNN, MS NOW and Politico from access. Fox News reported this, UNN writes.

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Fox News Media, ABC News, CBS News, CNN and NBC News joined the decision. Typically, the networks take turns working in the White House television pool and share the footage they record with the other participants.

Trump banned CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from accessing the White House

CNN was scheduled to take the shift on Monday, but after its credentials were revoked, the other networks decided not to replace it. In a joint statement, they stressed that the administration should not restrict the work of the media because it disagrees with their reporting.

CNN, MS NOW and Politico filed a lawsuit

CNN, MS NOW and Politico filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, demanding that the credentials of their journalists be restored. The outlets said the White House decision violated rights guaranteed by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Trump had previously accused these media outlets of spreading "fake news" and said that this was the reason for the ban. The White House insists that journalists’ access to its grounds is a privilege, not a guaranteed right.

Three American media outlets are suing the Trump administration over restrictions on access to the White House