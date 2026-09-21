Three American media outlets are suing the Trump administration over restrictions on access to the White House

Three media outlets that Donald Trump banned from entering the White House are challenging the decision in court. CNN, MS NOW, and Politico issued a joint statement announcing their intention to file a lawsuit to defend the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and restore access for their correspondents. ABC News reports, as UNN writes.

This morning, we notified the government that we are filing a lawsuit to defend our rights guaranteed by the First Amendment and uphold the principle that the government does not decide what the press should report or publish - the outlets said in a joint statement.

The statement says that the White House, without prior notice or due process, revoked the journalists’ credentials because it was dissatisfied with the published materials. In the editors’ view, if the decision is not challenged, it could pose a threat to press freedom and the public’s right to independent journalism without government interference.

The organizations are now asking a judge of the U.S. District Court in Washington to declare Trump’s ban unconstitutional as soon as possible and prevent his aides from enforcing it.

White House and Justice Department spokespeople have not commented on this so far.

Trump banned CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from accessing the White House