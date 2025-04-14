Four people died in Kharkiv region due to enemy shelling - RMA

As a result of enemy shelling in the Kharkiv region, a 68-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman died in Kupyansk, and a 77-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man received injuries incompatible with life in the village of Shevchenkove. This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleg Syniegubov in Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

"The enemy continues to cover the settlements of Kharkiv region with fire, killing civilians. Kupyansk - as a result of artillery shelling, a 68-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman died. Shevchenkove - as a result of shelling from MLRS, a 77-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man received injuries incompatible with life," Syniegubov said.

Let us remind you

Russian troops attacked the village of Slatine, wounding a 63-year-old man and damaging houses. Also, a Russian drone struck Kharkiv, causing a fire in a food warehouse.