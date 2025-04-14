$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 15068 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 13223 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 18653 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 28126 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 60275 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 57077 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33393 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59462 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106485 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 165335 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Tags
Authors
+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Four people died in Kharkiv region due to enemy shelling - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 5972 views

As a result of enemy shelling in Kupyansk, two people died, and in the village of Shevchenkove, two more received fatal injuries. This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

Four people died in Kharkiv region due to enemy shelling - RMA

As a result of enemy shelling in the Kharkiv region, a 68-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman died in Kupyansk, and a 77-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man received injuries incompatible with life in the village of Shevchenkove. This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleg Syniegubov in Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

"The enemy continues to cover the settlements of Kharkiv region with fire, killing civilians. Kupyansk - as a result of artillery shelling, a 68-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman died. Shevchenkove - as a result of shelling from MLRS, a 77-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man received injuries incompatible with life," Syniegubov said.

Let us remind you

Russian troops attacked the village of Slatine, wounding a 63-year-old man and damaging houses. Also, a Russian drone struck Kharkiv, causing a fire in a food warehouse.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv
