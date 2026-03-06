Four men arrested in Britain on suspicion of spying for Iran

Four men suspected of spying on London's Jewish community have been arrested in the UK on suspicion of assisting Iran, London's Metropolitan Police said on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"Four people have been arrested as part of an investigation by counter-terrorism police on suspicion of violating the National Security Act. The men were arrested on Friday, March 6, on suspicion of assisting a foreign intelligence service, in violation of Article 3 of the National Security Act 2023. The country to which the investigation relates is Iran," London police said.

As stated, "one Iranian and three British and Iranian citizens were arrested shortly after 01:00 (local time) at addresses in Barnet and Watford as part of a pre-planned operation."

"The investigation concerns alleged surveillance of locations and individuals associated with the Jewish community in the London area," the statement said.

As stated, six more men were arrested at an address in the Greater London area of Harrow on suspicion of assisting an offender. One of the men was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer.

All 10 men have been taken into custody.

The arrests and searches were carried out by the counter-terrorism unit in London.

