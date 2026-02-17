$43.170.07
Exclusive
08:25 AM • 2184 views
Two months in custody or record bail - what will the SAPO petition for in the case of the former Minister of EnergyPhoto
04:30 AM • 17388 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 29047 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 38599 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 31759 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 48848 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 12:57 PM • 32362 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 57737 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 27487 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 30267 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
Four enemy drones shot down in Lviv region, no consequences - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1888 views

On February 17, an enemy Shahed-type drone was destroyed in the Stryi district of the Lviv region. Three combat drones were also shot down, one was lost locally.

Four enemy drones shot down in Lviv region, no consequences - RMA

In the Lviv region, a drone launched by Russian troops was destroyed in the morning, and three more enemy drones were shot down at night, presumably without consequences, said Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv OVA, on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"During the air raid alert, which lasted in Lviv region from 06:10 to 08:56 on February 17, an enemy 'Shahed' type drone entered the territory of the region. Air defense forces managed to destroy it in Stryi district. Preliminarily, without consequences," Kozytskyi wrote.

He also added that during the air raid alert, which lasted in Stryi district from 03:45 to 04:29 on February 17, four enemy combat drones crossed the airspace of Lviv region.

"Three of them were shot down by our air defense forces. One was lost to location. Preliminarily, there were no casualties, injuries, or destruction," he said.

"A very difficult night and a difficult morning. We thank our air defense forces, who did everything to prevent the enemy from carrying out their plans," emphasized the head of the OVA.

Air defense is working due to an enemy drone heading towards Lviv - RMA17.02.26, 08:42 • 2620 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Shahed-136