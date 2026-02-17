Four enemy drones shot down in Lviv region, no consequences - RMA

In the Lviv region, a drone launched by Russian troops was destroyed in the morning, and three more enemy drones were shot down at night, presumably without consequences, said Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv OVA, on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"During the air raid alert, which lasted in Lviv region from 06:10 to 08:56 on February 17, an enemy 'Shahed' type drone entered the territory of the region. Air defense forces managed to destroy it in Stryi district. Preliminarily, without consequences," Kozytskyi wrote.

He also added that during the air raid alert, which lasted in Stryi district from 03:45 to 04:29 on February 17, four enemy combat drones crossed the airspace of Lviv region.

"Three of them were shot down by our air defense forces. One was lost to location. Preliminarily, there were no casualties, injuries, or destruction," he said.

"A very difficult night and a difficult morning. We thank our air defense forces, who did everything to prevent the enemy from carrying out their plans," emphasized the head of the OVA.

