Air defense is working due to an enemy drone heading towards Lviv - OVA

In the Lviv district of the Lviv region, air defense is operating amid a hostile drone threat, Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, announced on Tuesday on Telegram, UNN reports.

Lviv district. Air defense is working - Kozytskyi wrote.

Before that, the head of the Regional Military Administration reported on "an enemy drone heading towards Lviv."

"An enemy drone is approaching Lviv! Stay in safe places. Do not ignore air raid sirens," emphasized Mayor Andriy Sadovyi on Telegram.

