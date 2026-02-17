Air defense is working due to an enemy drone heading towards Lviv - OVA

$43.100.11
04:30 AM • 12726 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 20963 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
February 16, 04:45 PM • 31046 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 25648 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
February 16, 01:44 PM • 40172 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
February 16, 12:57 PM • 30098 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
February 16, 11:42 AM • 52240 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 27058 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 30004 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 35889 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Germany stated that it has practically exhausted its stocks of air defense missiles that could be transferred to UkraineFebruary 16, 08:54 PM • 4702 views
Western veterans on F-16 fighters have begun combat patrols in the skies over Kyiv region – IntelligenceFebruary 16, 09:26 PM • 6982 views
Ukrainian detained in Croatia with half a million euros hidden in carFebruary 16, 09:44 PM • 13280 views
Rheinmetall CEO states critical lack of funds for increasing arms supplies to UkraineFebruary 16, 10:58 PM • 8928 views
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 9942 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 15946 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 26672 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
February 15, 02:11 PM • 85103 views
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 10018 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 11996 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideoFebruary 16, 05:06 PM • 14567 views
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musicianFebruary 16, 01:26 PM • 24016 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 29932 views
Air defense is working due to an enemy drone heading towards Lviv - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

Air defense is operating in the Lviv district due to an enemy drone heading towards Lviv. The head of the OVA, Maksym Kozytskyi, and Mayor Andriy Sadovyi urged people to remain in shelters.

Air defense is working due to an enemy drone heading towards Lviv - OVA

In the Lviv district of the Lviv region, air defense is operating amid a hostile drone threat, Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, announced on Tuesday on Telegram, UNN reports.

Lviv district. Air defense is working

- Kozytskyi wrote.

Before that, the head of the Regional Military Administration reported on "an enemy drone heading towards Lviv."

"An enemy drone is approaching Lviv! Stay in safe places. Do not ignore air raid sirens," emphasized Mayor Andriy Sadovyi on Telegram.

Russia attacked Dnipro and the region with missiles and drones, causing destruction17.02.26, 08:27 • 520 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Andriy Sadovyi
Lviv