Fought the waves in the open sea for three hours: an Irish sailor was rescued near Odesa

At the 16th station of Velyky Fontan, vacationers and rescuers witnessed an incident that could have ended in tragedy. An exhausted man was pulled from the sea, who had been independently staying afloat after falling from a vessel. The victim turned out to be a 27-year-old Irish citizen – a sailor on a private vessel. According to him, he fell overboard and struggled with the waves in the open sea for over three hours before reaching the breakwater near the shore.