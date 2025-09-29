Fought the waves in the open sea for three hours: an Irish sailor was rescued near Odesa
Kyiv • UNN
A 27-year-old Irish citizen fell overboard a private vessel near Odesa and survived in the open sea for over three hours. The man was hospitalized with hypothermia after being rescued.
At the 16th station of Velyky Fontan, vacationers and rescuers witnessed an incident that could have ended in tragedy. An exhausted man was pulled from the sea, who had been independently staying afloat after falling from a vessel. The victim turned out to be a 27-year-old Irish citizen – a sailor on a private vessel. According to him, he fell overboard and struggled with the waves in the open sea for over three hours before reaching the breakwater near the shore.
As indicated, medics arrived at the scene promptly. They diagnosed general hypothermia and hospitalized the man.
The patient was conscious but extremely exhausted and shivering heavily. His body temperature was lowered. He immediately underwent a set of measures to stabilize his condition.
