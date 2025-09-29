$41.480.01
Fought the waves in the open sea for three hours: an Irish sailor was rescued near Odesa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1436 views

A 27-year-old Irish citizen fell overboard a private vessel near Odesa and survived in the open sea for over three hours. The man was hospitalized with hypothermia after being rescued.

Fought the waves in the open sea for three hours: an Irish sailor was rescued near Odesa

A 27-year-old Irish citizen fell overboard from a private vessel and managed to stay afloat in the open sea for over three hours before being rescued by lifeguards. The man was hospitalized with hypothermia, UNN reports, citing the Odesa Regional State Administration's Department of Health.

At the 16th station of Velyky Fontan, vacationers and rescuers witnessed an incident that could have ended in tragedy. An exhausted man was pulled from the sea, who had been independently staying afloat after falling from a vessel. The victim turned out to be a 27-year-old Irish citizen – a sailor on a private vessel. According to him, he fell overboard and struggled with the waves in the open sea for over three hours before reaching the breakwater near the shore.

- the post states.

As indicated, medics arrived at the scene promptly. They diagnosed general hypothermia and hospitalized the man.

The patient was conscious but extremely exhausted and shivering heavily. His body temperature was lowered. He immediately underwent a set of measures to stabilize his condition.

- the doctors noted.

