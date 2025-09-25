Forza Horizon 6 will take players to Japan: the official teaser trailer for the next installment of the popular game has been released

Playground Games has announced Forza Horizon 6 - the next installment in the popular racing franchise, set in Japan. The game will be released on Xbox and PC in 2026, with a subsequent release for PS5, writes UNN with reference to The Verge.

Details

Playground Games will unveil the new installment of the Forza Horizon franchise next year, and this time the game will be set in Japan. Earlier today, Microsoft announced Forza Horizon 6 on its official Instagram account and released an official teaser trailer during the Xbox Tokyo Game Show broadcast.

The video does not show gameplay, but players will be able to see the neon streets and buildings of Tokyo, as well as visit various regions of Japan.

"This has been the most requested location since the first game, and we look forward to telling the story next year," said Matt Booty, Xbox President of Game Content and Studios.

Forza Horizon 6 will initially be released on Xbox and PC in 2026, with a PS5 version coming a little later. Playground Games and Turn 10 Studios are "working together to bring Forza Horizon 6 to PlayStation 5 after launch." The developers also plan to share additional details about the game "in early 2026."

Confirmation of a 2026 release means that next year will be busy for Xbox and, in particular, for Playground Games. Xbox head Phil Spencer inadvertently revealed earlier this year that the next Forza would be released in 2026, with Forza Horizon 6 joined by Gears of War: E-Day, a Halo CE remaster, and Fable from Playground Games.

Reference

Forza Horizon 6 will be released a year after the previous installment, Forza Horizon 5, on PS5. The four-year-old game topped the PlayStation Store charts and became one of the most popular games for the console this year.

