Nintendo Switch 2 faces issues with the launch of two popular games

Early tests show that the long-awaited games "Elden Ring" and "Borderlands 4" on Nintendo Switch 2 are unstable. Players report frame rate drops and reduced graphics, which disappoints fans, writes UNN with reference to NME.

Details

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that a number of popular third-party games would finally become available to Nintendo fans thanks to the larger and more powerful Switch 2. However, according to reports, "Nintendo Switch 2 is having difficulty releasing two long-awaited blockbusters," the publication writes.

Elden Ring is set to release this year for Nintendo Switch 2, while Borderlands 4 will be released on October 3, almost a month after the sequel's release on competing consoles. Last week at Gamescom, fans and journalists had the opportunity to try out the Switch 2 versions of both games.

Borderlands 4 on Switch 2 could barely run at 30 frames per second with four enemies on screen in docked mode. It had terrible input lag, and the rendering resolution seemed to be completely reduced - wrote YouTuber EpicNNG.

However, others defended the game, saying they only noticed a few "issues" with the graphics, but "nothing as serious" as the problems with the Borderlands 3 version for Switch.

"It looks and runs fine," another fan said.

According to IGN's assessment, "Elden Ring" on Switch 2 turned out to be a "big disappointment," especially in open locations such as Limgrave. Frame rate drops when rotating the camera in the open world, combined with awkward button placement on the console, made combat difficult and the game exhausting. Due to these problems, recording gameplay was not allowed at the booth, and IGN's review called the gameplay "a disaster."

Some fans broke the rules and filmed videos of the demo, while others claimed that the negative reports were "exaggerated."

Addition

Earlier this year, Cyberpunk 2077 was released on Nintendo Switch 2 and received mixed reactions from fans, as the game performed somewhat worse than on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford confirmed that the Switch 2 version of "Borderlands 4" will not look as flawless as on other consoles.

It was important for us not to cut anything and to support cross-play with other platforms. So no. It will be mostly around 30 frames per second, with some dips at some intense moments, such as heavy combat or playing multiplayer in portable mode, etc. - he explained.

Responding to criticism that "Borderlands 3 is still" "clunky" on Switch, Pitchford said: "Borderlands 3 was not made for Switch 2. I want us to take this on and see what we can do. We need help and we need time. Borderlands 4 is everything right now."

