12:08 PM • 43505 views
Trump flew to Alaska for talks with PutinPhoto
11:40 AM • 42810 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 68211 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 44198 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 73513 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 38736 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 71801 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 101701 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 58768 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 212722 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Without Nintendo Switch 2: it became known when and on which platforms Call of Duty 7 will be released

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

The new Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 installment is announced for June 2025. Full information, including the release date of November 14, 2025, will be revealed at Gamescom.

Without Nintendo Switch 2: it became known when and on which platforms Call of Duty 7 will be released

A new part of the Call of Duty game was officially announced in June 2025. However, the full disclosure of information, including the release date and details, is planned for next week as part of Gamescom, NME and Game Reactor report, according to UNN.

Details

Next week, at Gamescom Opening Night Live, according to gaming industry observers, Activision and Treyarch are expected to announce the exact release date of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

According to Dealabs, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is set to be officially released on November 14. It is also known which platforms the release will be available on.

It is reported that Call Of Duty: Black Ops 7 will be released on November 14, 2025, for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. Pre-orders are rumored to begin on August 20.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 7 will not be released for Nintendo Switch 2

- media report.

It is noted that Call Of Duty has been absent from Nintendo consoles for over ten years.

Recall

The computer game developer Activision announced the closure of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile on mobile devices because the game did not meet the expectations of players who are new to mobile gaming.

Ihor Telezhnikov

CultureTechnologies
Grand Theft Auto