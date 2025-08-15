Without Nintendo Switch 2: it became known when and on which platforms Call of Duty 7 will be released

A new part of the Call of Duty game was officially announced in June 2025. However, the full disclosure of information, including the release date and details, is planned for next week as part of Gamescom, NME and Game Reactor report, according to UNN.

Details

Next week, at Gamescom Opening Night Live, according to gaming industry observers, Activision and Treyarch are expected to announce the exact release date of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

According to Dealabs, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is set to be officially released on November 14. It is also known which platforms the release will be available on.

It is reported that Call Of Duty: Black Ops 7 will be released on November 14, 2025, for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. Pre-orders are rumored to begin on August 20.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 7 will not be released for Nintendo Switch 2 - media report.

It is noted that Call Of Duty has been absent from Nintendo consoles for over ten years.

Recall

The computer game developer Activision announced the closure of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile on mobile devices because the game did not meet the expectations of players who are new to mobile gaming.