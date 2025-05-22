Former Yanukovych ally Andriy Portnov was shot dead in Spain - Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed
Kyiv • UNN
Former Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration during the Yanukovych era, Andriy Portnov, was killed in Spain. Police are investigating an attack by a group of individuals, and the Ukrainian embassy is cooperating with law enforcement.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine confirmed the murder of Andriy Portnov, former Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Viktor Yanukovych. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Details
According to the Embassy of Ukraine in Spain, on May 21, in the morning, a citizen of Ukraine was killed in Pozuelo de Alarcón, province of Madrid. According to preliminary information from law enforcement agencies, the attack was carried out by a group of people. The investigation is being carried out by Murder Group No. 5 together with the Criminalistics Department of the Madrid Regional Department of the National Police of Spain
In particular, according to reports, as of May 22, no suspects have been detained in the case.
The Embassy is in constant contact with law enforcement agencies and is awaiting more detailed information in response to an official request to the Spanish National Police. The case is under the control of the diplomatic mission
Let us remind you
Earlier, a source close to the investigation reported to Reuters that an unknown armed man or armed men shot dead former Ukrainian politician Andriy Portnov on Wednesday morning near the gates of the American School in the wealthy Madrid district of Pozuelo. Cadena SER radio station reported that the man was taking his children to school when he was shot.
The National Police of Spain confirmed the death of Andriy Portnov, a former associate of ex-president Viktor Yanukovych.