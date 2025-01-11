Former Ukrainian national football player Taisiia Babenko, 31, passed away

Former Ukrainian national football player Taisiia Babenko has passed away at the age of 31. The athlete had been fighting cancer for a year, UNN reports with reference to the UAF.

Details

Throughout her career, Taisiia Babenko was known for her performances for the futsal teams Nika and PZMS, Lider and FC Vorskla, as well as for her appearances for the Ukrainian futsal and beach soccer teams.

For the Ukrainian national futsal team, Taisiia became the vice-champion of Europe in 2023 and a bronze medalist at UEFA EURO 2022. For these achievements, she was awarded the title of "Master of Sports of International Class"

"This is an irreparable loss for the entire Ukrainian sport," the UAF summarized.