Former Trump aide John Bolton faces 10 years in prison for illegal transfer of classified data

John Bolton, who served as National Security Advisor to Donald Trump during his first term as US President and later became his staunch critic, will face trial on federal charges of illegally transmitting classified information. This was reported by the BBC, informs UNN.

Details

The publication notes that Bolton has become the third opponent of the American leader to face criminal charges in recent weeks, following former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The media reminds that in August, FBI agents searched the politician's home and office as part of an investigation into the handling of classified information. Bolton denies guilt.

On Thursday, the US Department of Justice presented the case to a grand jury in Maryland, and it agreed that there was sufficient evidence and grounds to formally charge Bolton. According to the 26-page indictment, Bolton faces a total of eight charges of transmitting national defense information and 10 charges of unlawful retention of that information. - the article says.

It is indicated that prosecutors, in particular, accuse him of illegally transmitting top-secret US national defense information using personal email and other messaging services.

These documents revealed intelligence about upcoming attacks, foreign adversaries, and foreign policy relations. - explained the US Department of Justice.

The conclusion states that Bolton sent classified documents to two "unauthorized persons." According to media reports, this could refer to his wife and daughter.

Each count carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

When asked by reporters about his reaction to the accusations against Bolton, US President Donald Trump said his former aide was a "bad guy."

Bolton himself stated that the accusations reflect "Trump's intense efforts to intimidate his opponents."

Dissent and disagreement are fundamental principles of America's constitutional system and vital to our freedom. I look forward to fighting to defend my legitimate actions and expose his abuse of power. - noted Trump's ex-advisor.

He recalled that his former boss unsuccessfully tried to block the publication of his memoirs, "The Room Where It Happened," before the 2020 election, and added that he has now become "the latest target the Justice Department is using to accuse those he considers his enemies on charges that were previously dismissed or to distort the facts."

"When my email was hacked in 2021, the FBI was fully informed about it. In four years of the previous administration, after these checks, no charges were brought. Then Trump-2 appeared, embodying the words of the head of the secret police under Joseph Stalin: 'Show me the man, and I'll show you the crime,'" Bolton added.

Recall

In August, FBI agents searched the home of John Bolton, former national security adviser, in a Washington suburb. The search took place as part of an investigation into the possible disclosure of classified information.

The search of his home was another step that critics call the use of government resources against Trump's opponents.

