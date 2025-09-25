Former Representative of the President of Ukraine in Crimea Convicted in Absentia: Sentenced to 11 Years for Treason

A deputy of the Sevastopol City Council of the VI convocation was found guilty of treason and sentenced in absentia to 11 years in prison. He participated in the vote for holding an "all-Crimean referendum" and adopting a declaration on the "independence" of Crimea, assisting the aggressor state. This was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, according to UNN.

Under the public prosecution of the autonomy's prosecutor's office, a deputy of the Sevastopol City Council of the VI convocation was sentenced in absentia to 11 years in prison. He was found guilty of treason (Part 1, Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - the post reads.

Prosecutors proved that in March 2014, the convicted person participated in a meeting of the Sevastopol City Council and cast a vote in support of the decision "On participation in holding an all-Crimean referendum."

Also, contrary to the requirements of the Constitution of Ukraine, the deputy voted for the adoption of the "Declaration on the Independence of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol." In particular, the "document" provided for the peninsula's entry into the Russian Federation as a subject of the federation.

"By his actions, the convicted person assisted the aggressor state in carrying out subversive activities against Ukraine to the detriment of its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and inviolability. By a decree of the President of Ukraine, the decision of the National Security and Defense Council was put into effect, by which personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) were applied indefinitely to the convicted person," the prosecutor's office added.

The EU reacts to the conviction in Russia of a ballerina who donated less than 50 euros to Ukraine