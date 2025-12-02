Former prosecutor Molochny sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for fatal road accident

$42.340.08
49.310.42
ukenru
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 28138 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 36439 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 50213 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 42530 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 40077 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 1, 12:41 PM • 32864 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM • 27949 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM • 24641 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 61711 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 21184 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
1.1m/s
92%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"No agreements with Muscovites": Nawrocki emotionally spoke about "peace talks" with the Russian FederationDecember 2, 12:09 AM • 26993 views
National Security and Defense Council: Russia is preparing pressure on the front and loud statements for the Western audienceDecember 2, 02:19 AM • 25999 views
Due to drones, the "kill zone" at the front is increasing - SyrskyiDecember 2, 02:53 AM • 24636 views
ISW: Kremlin sets conditions to conceal Russia's rejection of US and Ukraine peace proposal04:03 AM • 24965 views
The number of injured in Dnipro has risen to 45, a day of mourning has been declared in the city for the dead - OVA07:07 AM • 16071 views
Publications
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 28145 views
Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctlyPhotoDecember 1, 04:00 PM • 37640 views
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complicationsPhotoDecember 1, 12:30 PM • 44159 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyersDecember 1, 09:30 AM • 52355 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 61714 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Marco Rubio
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Crimea
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 32021 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 34460 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 91019 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 66316 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 82488 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Financial Times
S-300 missile system
Social network

Former prosecutor Molochny sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for fatal road accident

Kyiv • UNN

 • 828 views

The court sentenced Molochny to 7 years and 6 months of imprisonment. He was also deprived of the right to drive a car for 7 years.

Former prosecutor Molochny sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for fatal road accident

On December 2, the Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv announced a verdict in the case of former prosecutor Andriy Molochny, who caused a fatal car accident that killed a woman. The culprit was sentenced to 7 years and 6 months in prison, a UNN correspondent reports.

Details

Andriy Molochny, a former prosecutor's office employee who hit a woman in a pedestrian zone in Kyiv, received 7 and a half years in prison, as well as a 7-year ban from driving.

The court included Molochny's time in the pre-trial detention center from July 21, 2025, in the sentence.

Molochny must also pay all legal costs and pay the victim's family a total of UAH 2.4 million as compensation for moral damages.

Recall 

On the night of July 20, in Kyiv, a prosecutor's office employee ran over a woman in a pedestrian zone and fled the scene of the accident. The offender was subsequently detained and identified as Andriy Molochny, a chief specialist at the prosecutor's office.

The woman died from her injuries. The driver's examination showed 1.77 per mille of alcohol in his blood, while the permissible limit is 0.2 per mille.

Later, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the capital chose a preventive measure in the form of detention for prosecutor's office employee Andriy Molochny. 

On November 11, a preparatory hearing in the case took place at the Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv.

On November 18, the court began hearing the case on its merits. During the session, the head of the group of prosecutors – Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko – announced the indictment. The prosecution demanded the maximum penalty – 10 years in prison.

The media wrote that it was the son of the famous comedian-traitor Andriy Molochny, who was a resident of Comedy Club and an actor in the TV series "Faina Yukraina".

Alla Kiosak

Crimes and emergencies
Road traffic accident