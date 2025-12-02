Former prosecutor Molochny sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for fatal road accident

On December 2, the Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv announced a verdict in the case of former prosecutor Andriy Molochny, who caused a fatal car accident that killed a woman. The culprit was sentenced to 7 years and 6 months in prison, a UNN correspondent reports.

Details

Andriy Molochny, a former prosecutor's office employee who hit a woman in a pedestrian zone in Kyiv, received 7 and a half years in prison, as well as a 7-year ban from driving.

The court included Molochny's time in the pre-trial detention center from July 21, 2025, in the sentence.

Molochny must also pay all legal costs and pay the victim's family a total of UAH 2.4 million as compensation for moral damages.

Recall

On the night of July 20, in Kyiv, a prosecutor's office employee ran over a woman in a pedestrian zone and fled the scene of the accident. The offender was subsequently detained and identified as Andriy Molochny, a chief specialist at the prosecutor's office.

The woman died from her injuries. The driver's examination showed 1.77 per mille of alcohol in his blood, while the permissible limit is 0.2 per mille.

Later, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the capital chose a preventive measure in the form of detention for prosecutor's office employee Andriy Molochny.

On November 11, a preparatory hearing in the case took place at the Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv.

On November 18, the court began hearing the case on its merits. During the session, the head of the group of prosecutors – Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko – announced the indictment. The prosecution demanded the maximum penalty – 10 years in prison.

The media wrote that it was the son of the famous comedian-traitor Andriy Molochny, who was a resident of Comedy Club and an actor in the TV series "Faina Yukraina".