Former Motor Sich president Bohuslaiev's detention extended: bail amount announced
Kyiv • UNN
The former president of Motor Sich will remain in custody until December 20 of this year. The bail amount is almost 910 million hryvnias.
The court extended the detention of former Motor Sich president Vyacheslav Bohuslaiev, setting bail at over UAH 908 million. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.
Details
Considering the prosecutors' petition, the court extended Bohuslaiev's pre-trial detention for another two months – until December 20, 2025, with bail set at UAH 908.3 million.
Recall
Bohuslaiev was detained by the SBU in October 2022 along with the head of the company's Foreign Economic Activity Department.
He is accused of aiding the aggressor state, collaboration, assisting a terrorist organization, and, more recently, obstructing the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the autumn of 2024, Bohuslaiev was hospitalized due to a sharp deterioration in his health.
UNN also reported that the court seized the assets of the son of the former president of JSC "Motor Sich" totaling half a billion hryvnias.