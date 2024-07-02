Former intelligence chief elected new prime minister of the Netherlands: Zelensky reacts
Kyiv • UNN
Dick Schouff, former Director General of the Netherlands Intelligence and Security Service, has been appointed as the new Prime Minister of the Netherlands, and President Zelenskyy congratulated him, expressing hope for further active cooperation in strengthening the Ukrainian-Dutch partnership.
The former Director General of the Netherlands' General Intelligence and Security Service, Dick Schouffe, has been appointed Prime Minister of the country. The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already reacted to Schuf's election. He stated that he hopes for further active cooperation in strengthening the Ukrainian-Dutch partnership, UNN reports.
I congratulate Dick Schuf on his appointment as Prime Minister of the Netherlands. I highly appreciate the leadership of the Netherlands in providing defense and other types of assistance, consolidating international support for Ukraine and efforts to ensure comprehensive accountability for Russian crimes
The Head of State noted that he hoped for further active cooperation in strengthening the Ukrainian-Dutch partnership and restoring a just peace and security in our entire Europe.
Recall
NATO Allies elected Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as the next NATO Secretary General.
For reference
Schoof was previously a senior official in the Dutch Ministry of Justice, and for many years headed the AIVD intelligence agency and the NCTV anti-terrorism agency. In the early 2000s, he was the head of the Dutch Immigration Service.