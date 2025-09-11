Former head of Khmelnytskyi MSEK Tetiana Krupa wears an electronic bracelet

The former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEK, Tetiana Krupa, has surrendered her foreign passport and can no longer leave Khmelnytskyi. Her movements are controlled by the National Police, writes journalist Oleh Novikov, as reported by UNN.

Details

Tetiana Krupa, the former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEK, has been fitted with an ankle bracelet, and she herself has surrendered her foreign passport to the State Migration Service and cannot leave the city of Khmelnytskyi. Bail was indeed not posted for her, but the obligations are in effect even without funds. Krupa's movements are monitored by the National Police. - Novikov wrote.

Recall

On October 4, 2024, MSEK official Tetiana Krupa and her son, the head of the Pension Fund of Ukraine in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, were exposed for illicit enrichment amounting to millions of hryvnias.

Serious violations totaling over UAH 34.8 million were found in the declarations of the former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEK and regional council deputy. On March 31, 2025, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (VAKS) reduced Krupa's bail to UAH 130 million.

And on June 4 of the same year, the Appeals Chamber left the preventive measure unchanged: Krupa remained in custody, but with bail of UAH 112 million until July 13, 2025.

Later, VAKS extended her detention until September 7, 2025, setting bail at UAH 56 million and a number of obligations if it was posted.

On September 4, 2025, the High Anti-Corruption Court changed the preventive measure for Tetiana Krupa to bail in the amount of UAH 20 million.

As of September 10, bail of UAH 20 million has not been posted for Tetiana Krupa. She remains in custody, and the court's decision has not changed.