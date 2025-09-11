Former head of Khmelnytskyi MSEK Tetiana Krupa wears an electronic bracelet

$41.210.09
48.240.05
ukenru
11:02 AM • 1360 views
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 5436 views
Finance Minister Marchenko commented on the preparation of the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 9340 views
Ministry of Economy on the new Labor Code: almost ready for submission to the Verkhovna Rada
07:11 AM • 15706 views
Poland reacts to Russian drone invasion: air traffic in the east of the country restricted until winter
September 11, 05:01 AM • 35586 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history
Exclusive
September 10, 03:04 PM • 43716 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 95637 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
September 10, 01:15 PM • 50475 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
September 10, 12:25 PM • 47829 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
September 10, 12:10 PM • 43706 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
5.1m/s
32%
755mm
Popular news
All educators will annually receive a reward for diligent work - SvyrydenkoSeptember 11, 01:44 AM • 20205 views
The enemy conducts raids on the temporarily occupied territories and searches for those who help the Defense ForcesSeptember 11, 02:43 AM • 7002 views
Merz on Russian drone invasion of Poland: deliberate provocation by the KremlinSeptember 11, 03:46 AM • 20108 views
Drone attack on Ukraine on September 11: Air defense destroyed 62 enemy UAVsPhoto06:42 AM • 13722 views
Invasion of Polish airspace by Russian UAVs: Warsaw convenes emergency UN Security Council meeting07:22 AM • 14013 views
Publications
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhoto11:11 AM • 2532 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human historySeptember 11, 05:01 AM • 35588 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 95637 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 86283 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the marketSeptember 10, 09:29 AM • 65455 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Alexander Stubb
Denys Shmyhal
Serhiy Marchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Belarus
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhoto11:11 AM • 2524 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 years07:32 AM • 6706 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 26203 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 90734 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 81944 views
Actual
Oil
SWIFT
DJI Mavic
Falcon 9
SpaceX Starship

Former head of Khmelnytskyi MSEK Tetiana Krupa wears an electronic bracelet

Kyiv • UNN

 • 990 views

The former head of Khmelnytskyi MSEK, Tetiana Krupa, wears an electronic bracelet and has surrendered her international passport. Her movements are controlled by the National Police, and she is not allowed to leave Khmelnytskyi.

Former head of Khmelnytskyi MSEK Tetiana Krupa wears an electronic bracelet

The former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEK, Tetiana Krupa, has surrendered her foreign passport and can no longer leave Khmelnytskyi. Her movements are controlled by the National Police, writes journalist Oleh Novikov, as reported by UNN.

Details

Tetiana Krupa, the former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEK, has been fitted with an ankle bracelet, and she herself has surrendered her foreign passport to the State Migration Service and cannot leave the city of Khmelnytskyi. Bail was indeed not posted for her, but the obligations are in effect even without funds. Krupa's movements are monitored by the National Police.

- Novikov wrote.

Recall

On October 4, 2024, MSEK official Tetiana Krupa and her son, the head of the Pension Fund of Ukraine in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, were exposed for illicit enrichment amounting to millions of hryvnias.

Serious violations totaling over UAH 34.8 million were found in the declarations of the former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEK and regional council deputy. On March 31, 2025, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (VAKS) reduced Krupa's bail to UAH 130 million.

And on June 4 of the same year, the Appeals Chamber left the preventive measure unchanged: Krupa remained in custody, but with bail of UAH 112 million until July 13, 2025.

Later, VAKS extended her detention until September 7, 2025, setting bail at UAH 56 million and a number of obligations if it was posted.

On September 4, 2025, the High Anti-Corruption Court changed the preventive measure for Tetiana Krupa to bail in the amount of UAH 20 million.

As of September 10, bail of UAH 20 million has not been posted for Tetiana Krupa. She remains in custody, and the court's decision has not changed. 

Alona Utkina

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine
Kharkiv