Former head of Khmelnytskyi MSEC caught again with a phone in the pre-trial detention center: tried to delete information from it

$41.590.12
47.080.09
ukenru
Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment
Exclusive
11:48 AM • 10162 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
10:55 AM • 19623 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
10:48 AM • 22971 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 17955 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 30391 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 68330 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 138945 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 121178 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 128771 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 127922 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+16°
2m/s
18%
753 mm
Popular news

Trump: The US won in the First and Second World Wars

May 2, 04:58 AM • 13831 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 31383 views

In Monaco, the son of the former president of "Motor Sich" company, Bohuslaiev, was detained on suspicion of laundering property

May 2, 07:22 AM • 8848 views

US Vice President Vance doesn't expect the Russia-Ukraine war to end "any time soon"

May 2, 07:33 AM • 11275 views

Wind, thunderstorms, night frosts and real heat during the day: a real weather cocktail is expected this weekend

10:00 AM • 10414 views
Publications

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

02:18 PM • 2118 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

10:48 AM • 22971 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 32198 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 124665 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 221885 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

01:46 PM • 2112 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

12:04 PM • 5530 views

Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

May 1, 07:32 PM • 27775 views

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

May 1, 07:09 PM • 31915 views

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

May 1, 04:52 PM • 31037 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Former head of Khmelnytskyi MSEC caught again with a phone in the pre-trial detention center: tried to delete information from it

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1966 views

In the cell of Tetiana Krupa, suspected of illegal enrichment, a phone was found again. She tried to delete data, and an undeclared account in Switzerland was also discovered.

Former head of Khmelnytskyi MSEC caught again with a phone in the pre-trial detention center: tried to delete information from it

In the cell where the former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEK, Tetyana Krupa, who is suspected of illegal enrichment worth millions of dollars, is being held, employees of the Kyiv pre-trial detention center conducted a second search, during which they found a mobile phone for the second time, from which she tried to delete information during the seizure. This is stated in the ruling of the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court, reports UNN.

Details

The suspect repeatedly violated the conditions of detention - in March 2025, during a selective search of her personal belongings by employees of the pre-trial detention center, a mobile phone was found and seized. During the seizure, the suspect tried to delete information from the mobile phone. Also, two more mobile phones were found on the sleeping place of another prisoner in the same cell room

- stated in the court ruling.

The ruling also states that Krupa did not inform the investigation about the existence of an account for 599 thousand dollars in a bank in Switzerland, but this account was closed during her detention.

Let us remind you

On October 4, 2024, it became known that an official of the MSEK and her son - the head of the PFU department in the Khmelnytskyi region were exposed for illegal enrichment worth millions of dollars.

Later, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv chose a preventive measure for Tetyana Krupa in the form of detention. On March 21, the High Anti-Corruption Court extended the detention of the former head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional MSEK, Tetyana Krupa, until May 18 and reduced her bail from UAH 260 million to UAH 230 million.

And already on March 31, the Appeals Chamber of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court reduced the amount of bail for the former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEK to UAH 130 million.

Krupa's declarations revealed serious violations in the declarations. The total amount of violations is more than 34.8 million hryvnias.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Switzerland
Kyiv
Brent
$61.26
Bitcoin
$96,774.60
S&P 500
$5,653.79
Tesla
$282.55
Газ TTF
$33.50
Золото
$3,257.85
Ethereum
$1,833.92