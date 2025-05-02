Former head of Khmelnytskyi MSEC caught again with a phone in the pre-trial detention center: tried to delete information from it

In the cell where the former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEK, Tetyana Krupa, who is suspected of illegal enrichment worth millions of dollars, is being held, employees of the Kyiv pre-trial detention center conducted a second search, during which they found a mobile phone for the second time, from which she tried to delete information during the seizure. This is stated in the ruling of the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court, reports UNN.

Details

The suspect repeatedly violated the conditions of detention - in March 2025, during a selective search of her personal belongings by employees of the pre-trial detention center, a mobile phone was found and seized. During the seizure, the suspect tried to delete information from the mobile phone. Also, two more mobile phones were found on the sleeping place of another prisoner in the same cell room - stated in the court ruling.

The ruling also states that Krupa did not inform the investigation about the existence of an account for 599 thousand dollars in a bank in Switzerland, but this account was closed during her detention.

Let us remind you

On October 4, 2024, it became known that an official of the MSEK and her son - the head of the PFU department in the Khmelnytskyi region were exposed for illegal enrichment worth millions of dollars.

Later, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv chose a preventive measure for Tetyana Krupa in the form of detention. On March 21, the High Anti-Corruption Court extended the detention of the former head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional MSEK, Tetyana Krupa, until May 18 and reduced her bail from UAH 260 million to UAH 230 million.

And already on March 31, the Appeals Chamber of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court reduced the amount of bail for the former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEK to UAH 130 million.

Krupa's declarations revealed serious violations in the declarations. The total amount of violations is more than 34.8 million hryvnias.