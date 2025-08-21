Former executives of Kyiv maternity hospital embezzled UAH 4.5 million on fictitious "employees"

Former heads of a communal enterprise of one of the maternity hospitals transferred budget funds to the cards of persons under their control. Over several years of the scheme's operation, the state budget suffered losses of over UAH 4.5 million.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

An indictment has been sent to court against the former heads of a communal enterprise of one of Kyiv's maternity hospitals. They are accused of embezzling budget funds allocated for salary payments, totaling over UAH 4.5 million.

It was established that in 2021–2022, the accused, together with other officials, formally employed "workers" who never actually worked at the communal enterprise.

The salaries accrued to them were transferred to the cards of persons under the control of the accused. As a result of this scheme, the budget suffered losses of over UAH 4.5 million. - reports the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

The accused are charged with embezzlement of property on an especially large scale by prior conspiracy of a group of persons, complicity in the legalization of property obtained by criminal means, as well as drawing up knowingly false official documents and entering knowingly false information into them (Part 5 of Article 191, Part 5 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 209, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Addition

Within the framework of the same proceedings, indictments against two more officials of the enterprise, namely the head of the HR department and the accountant of the enterprise, have already been sent to court, - reported the Prosecutor General's Office

Recall

The General Director of the National Historical and Architectural Museum "Kyiv Fortress" has been notified of suspicion. She is accused of embezzling UAH 1.2 million in budget funds allocated for repairs.

Law enforcement officers have notified of suspicion the 11th participant of an organized criminal group that embezzled funds from the Dnipro City Council through fictitious advertising and marketing services. According to the investigation, budget losses exceeded UAH 42 million.