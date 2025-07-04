Former Arsenal player Thomas Partey accused of rape

Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been charged with five counts of rape. The 32-year-old footballer has also been charged with one count of sexual assault, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

Two counts of rape relate to one woman, three counts relate to a second woman, and one count of sexual assault relates to a third woman. The incidents, the court said, occurred between 2021 and 2022.

Metropolitan Police said the footballer is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, August 5.

The charges were brought after a detective investigation began in February 2022 after police first received a report of rape - the police said.

Partey has just left Arsenal after his contract expired and is said to have attracted interest from clubs such as Juventus, Barcelona and Fenerbahce.

The Ghanaian player spent five years at the Emirates after signing from Atletico Madrid, and has also played dozens of times for his country.

His time at Arsenal was marked by intermittent injuries, but he played 130 times for the club in the Premier League, including 35 times last season, when he scored four goals.

"Our priority remains to provide support to the women who have come forward," said Detective Superintendent Andy Ferfy.

Addition

In England, a couple of men will be tried for abuse and sexual assault of a 13-month-old child who died. The child lived with the family for only three months and was in the process of adoption.

Motown legend, American musician Smokey Robinson filed a $500 million defamation lawsuit against four former housekeepers who accused the singer of sexual harassment.