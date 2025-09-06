$41.350.00
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Forgot the baby carrier with the infant on the car roof, and when he started moving and it fell - he didn't even stop. The baby was injured, and the "father of the year" received a suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

In Lviv, a 47-year-old man forgot a baby carrier with an infant on the roof of his Volkswagen Passat, started driving, and the carrier fell. The child sustained bruises and other bodily injuries, and the father was notified of suspicion.

Forgot the baby carrier with the infant on the car roof, and when he started moving and it fell - he didn't even stop. The baby was injured, and the "father of the year" received a suspicion

In Lviv, a man forgot a baby carrier with an infant on the roof of his car and started driving – the carrier fell onto the roadside, resulting in the child sustaining bodily injuries. The infant has bruises and other bodily injuries, and the father has been notified of suspicion, according to UNN, citing the Lviv Oblast police.

Details

The incident occurred on September 5, around 3:45 PM, on Kozatska Street in Lviv.

As law enforcement officers established, a 47-year-old Lviv resident placed a baby carrier with his infant son, who was not yet one and a half months old, on the roof of his Volkswagen Passat and, forgetting about it, started driving. The carrier with the child fell from the car's roof onto the roadside while the car was in motion, but the driver did not notice this and drove on.

Concerned passers-by who witnessed the incident called an ambulance to the scene and reported it to the 102 emergency line.

Police quickly identified the father-driver.

Doctors diagnosed the infant with bruises and other bodily injuries.

Investigators from the territorial police unit, under the procedural guidance of the Halytskyi District Prosecutor's Office, notified him of suspicion of committing a crime under Part 1 of Article 135 (Leaving in Danger) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for punishment – restriction or deprivation of liberty for up to two years.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Ukraine
Lviv