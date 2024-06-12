Forest fires in Kharkiv region cover 280 hectares

Three forest fires covering an area of 280 hectares continue in Kharkiv region, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

"Three forest fires are being extinguished in Kharkiv region on a total area of 280 hectares," the State Emergency Service said on social media.

In particular, forest litter is burning on the territory of the Izyum forestry on an area of about 270 hectares.

A forest litter fire has been localized in the Pishchanske forestry on an area of 5 hectares. The fire is being extinguished.

A fire has been localized on the territory of Starosaltiv forestry on an area of 5 hectares. The fire is being extinguished.

A total of 108 people and 33 pieces of equipment from the State Emergency Service and forestry are working at the site of the fires.

