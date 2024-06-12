Forest fires in Kharkiv region cover 280 hectares

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 18799 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 132768 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 138161 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 227987 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168119 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161955 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146833 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214261 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112818 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201034 views

Popular news
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 101457 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 47802 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 56711 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101739 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 81836 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 227987 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 214261 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201034 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 227281 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214789 views
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 81836 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101739 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156282 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155157 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159016 views
Forest fires in Kharkiv region cover 280 hectares

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14297 views

Three forest fires covering an area of 280 hectares in Kharkiv region are extinguished by 108 personnel and 33 vehicles from the State Emergency Service and the Forestry Department.

Three forest fires covering an area of 280 hectares continue in Kharkiv region, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Three forest fires are being extinguished in Kharkiv region on a total area of 280 hectares," the State Emergency Service said on social media.

In particular, forest litter is burning on the territory of the Izyum forestry on an area of about 270 hectares.

A forest litter fire has been localized in the Pishchanske forestry on an area of 5 hectares. The fire is being extinguished.

A fire has been localized on the territory of Starosaltiv forestry on an area of 5 hectares. The fire is being extinguished.

A total of 108 people and 33 pieces of equipment from the State Emergency Service and forestry are working at the site of the fires.

In Kharkiv region, a large-scale forest fire, it is almost impossible to stop it due to mining06.06.24, 14:35 • 17335 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising