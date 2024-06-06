In Kharkiv region, a large-scale forest fire, it is almost impossible to stop it due to mining

In the Kharkiv region, a large-scale fire was recorded, which covered 3.5 thousand hectares. It is almost impossible to repay it today, since the territories are mined. This was announced by the minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Ruslan Strelets on the air of the telethon on Thursday, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

The shooter said that in Ukraine, a third of the forest is affected by the war – this is mining, impact on the corresponding trees through explosions, pieces of shells that burst and because of fires.

As of yesterday, we have recorded a huge fire of 3.5 thousand hectares – these are some record figures. This is Kharkiv region, this territory is close to the conduct of military operations. Unfortunately, it is almost impossible to extinguish this fire and stop it today, since the territories are mined, - said the shooter.

According to him, foresters and employees of the state emergency service work daily to prevent this fire from spreading.

But unfortunately, it is absolutely impossible to take any active measures to stop this. Accordingly, the task today is to ensure control over this situation. I can say that the fire danger period and constant shelling of those territories only provoke more and more local fires. Where it is possible to stop them, they will be stopped, in other cases they will look for quick measures, "said The Gunslinger.

He added that under rapid measures, we are talking about the use of special strips, logging and thinning, which prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring areas.

Addition

On June 6 , The Main Department of the state emergency service of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region reported that the 1st large-scale forest fire, which covers an area of about 3,450 hectares, continues to be extinguished in the Kharkiv region. 11 units of fire and rescue equipment and 48 rescuers of the state emergency service, as well as 3 units of equipment and 6 forestry workers were involved.

