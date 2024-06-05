Mobilization of emergency workers: the Cabinet of Ministers approved a resolution on booking no more than 50% of employees of the State Emergency Service

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted a resolution providing for the booking of Part of employees of the state emergency service of Ukraine. This was announced by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko in his Telegram channel, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the booking of employees of the State Emergency Service is provided in the amount of no more than 50 percent.

In addition to rescuers, the government restricted the booking of employees of the National Police, Prosecutor's offices, the Bureau of economic security, the State Penitentiary Service, the judicial protection service, courts, institutions of the judicial system and pre-trial investigation bodies. They can also be booked up to 50% off.

Context

Recently, a petition appeared on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers, calling for booking from mobilization for all personnel of the fire department and emergency situations service, operational and Rescue Service and other civil protection workers. In 4 days, it received the necessary 25 thousand votes for its consideration by the government.

recall

On Tuesday, June 4, people's deputies summoned Interior Minister Ihor Klimenko to the Verkhovna Rada regarding the situation with booking employees of the State Emergency Service.